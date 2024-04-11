Karnataka HC overturns Centre’s ban on certain dog breeds

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday nullified the Central Government’s ban on the import, breeding, and sale of certain dog breeds deemed dangerous. The overturned directive, initially issued by an expert committee under the Animal Husbandry Ministry, had categorised breeds like the Pitbull Terrier and Tosa Inu as dangerous.

The High Court highlighted the need for dialogue with pet owners and related organisations prior to enforcing such prohibitions, underlining their accountability for any harm or costs incurred by their pets.

Previously, on March 13, the Animal Husbandry Ministry had directed states and Union Territories to halt the issuance of licences for activities involving these breeds following multiple lethal dog attacks, which led to the labelling of breeds including the Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, and American Staffordshire Terrier as “dangerous.”

The original ban affected a broad spectrum of breeds, notably those known as Ban Dog or Bandog, Rottweilers, and Terriers.

The High Court’s decision calls for a more consultative approach in the imposition of such bans, advocating for a decision-making process that is equitable and

considers the input of all stakeholders involved.