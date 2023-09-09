Kant: G20 Declaration powerful call for world prosperity

New Delhi: The New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 leaders here on Saturday focusses on strong and sustainable growth, accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, green development pact, and reinvigorating multilateralism, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.



“Today’s era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation and India’s G20 Presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly towards this goal,” Kant said in a series of posts on X.

Kant said the G20 Declaration was historical and path-breaking with 100 per cent consensus on all

developmental and geo-political issues.

“The new geopolitical paragraphs are a powerful call for planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s world,”

he said.

He said the clinching of the G20 Declaration had demonstrated Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in today’s world.

“G20 India has been the most ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies,” Kant said.

“The New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on SDGs; green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century;

and reinvigorating multilateralism,” he said.