‘K-Rail can be implemented if technical issues in design addressed’

Thrissur: The Kerala government’s ambitious K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project is back in the news again as the Centre assured on Sunday that the project can be taken forward if the technical and environmental issues in its design are addressed by the state authorities.

The multi-crore project has been shelved for some time due to intense protest from opposition parties and the general public and also for want of permission from the union govt.

Giving a fresh hope to the project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when they had last met in New Delhi.

“I requested the CM that whatever technical and environmental issues are there in the design of the K-Rail, please address them expeditiously, so that, this project can also be taken forward. Because, from our side, we believe in cooperative federalism,” he told reporters here.