Judge resigning to contest polls may affect public perception of impartiality: SC’s Justice Gavai

Ahmedabad: A judge resigning from office to immediately contest elections may affect the public perception of his impartiality, Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai said and asserted judicial ethics and integrity are fundamental pillars that uphold the credibility of the legal system.

Justice Gavai was addressing an annual conference for judicial officers of Gujarat on Saturday.

“Judicial ethics and integrity are fundamental pillars that uphold the credibility of the legal system. A judge’s conduct while on the bench and off the bench must be in consonance with the highest standards of judicial ethics. A judge praising a politician or a bureaucrat while in office and outside the scope of courtesy may affect the public’s trust in the judiciary as a whole,” he emphasised.

“For instance, a judge of the Supreme Court of America had to apologize for comments criticising a presidential candidate. Another example is that if a judge resigns from his office to immediately contest elections it may affect public perception of his impartiality,” Justice Gavai asserted.

Judges making broad statements outside the scope of specific cases, especially regarding sensitive topics such as gender, religion, caste and politics etc is a matter of concern,

he added.

Speaking on the topic of ‘Trust Deficit - Eroding the Credibility of Judicial Institutions -Ways and Means to Combat the Truth Decay’, the SC judge said another theoretical reason why public trust in the judiciary must be kept intact is that a trust deficit might push people to seek justice outside the formal judicial system.

“This might be through informal ways of vigilantism, corruption, and mob justice. This can lead to erosion of law and order in society, causing the public to hesitate in filing cases and appealing decisions,” he pointed out.