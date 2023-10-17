Journalists’ bodies seek President’s intervention against ‘draconian laws’

NEW DELHI: Nine journalists’ bodies on Monday petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention on the issue of use of “draconian laws” against media persons.



Press Club of India, Indian Women Press Corps, Press Association, Delhi Union of Journalists, Digipub, Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Veteran Journalists Group, and All India Lawyers Union also staged a protest over the “unprecedented situation faced by the independent media in India.”

“Today, our community faces a similar but more insidious challenge. Even as the majority in our profession face precarious working conditions, the use of draconian laws against journalists has gone up exponentially,” they said.

The journalists said with these draconian laws, the authorities have exercised an unfettered right to seize equipment such as phones, laptops and hard disks implements which are the source of livelihood for their community.