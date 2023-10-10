JNU confers honorary doctorate to Tanzanian President Samia Hassan

New Delhi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has become the first woman to be conferred honorary doctorate by JNU, for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy



and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism.

Hassan, the first woman President of Tanzania, went down memory lane to share her journey — from being born in a humble family in an African village to becoming the president of her country.

“The world says there is no midway in falling in love with India, be it an Indian song, an Indian movie, or Indian cuisine, it is very difficult to resist an Indian charm. I experienced it when I came to India for the first time in 1998 to study in Hyderabad,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“I stand here as a family member of Jawaharlal Nehru University and no more as a visiting guest. This is what makes India irresistible. This is what makes India the incredible India,” she added. Hassan noted that India has always been a shoulder to lean on in the struggle against colonialism.

“In our struggle against colonialism, India has always been a shoulder to lean on. Together, we can be a formidable voice championing effective positive changes. This honour comes with responsibilities and expectations. My heart is beaming with gratitude by this profound recognition bestowed upon me by the great university. I extend my appreciation for deeming me worthy of this degree … my first by a foreign university,”

she added.