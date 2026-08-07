J’khand exam stir enters 13th day, six on fast

Ranchi: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 13th day on Thursday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike, while agitating students and job aspirants formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the government to resolve the impasse.



The ripples of their demonstration reached the state Assembly during the day with Opposition MLAs raising slogans on its premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

“We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate, in response to the government’s offer to hold talks in connection with the stir,” said an office bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The decision to hold talks with the government was taken a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open to agitators.

A five-member government panel is likely to hold talks with the protesters in the evening, an official said.

The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The opposition MLAs held a protest on the assembly premises with many of them seen wearing masks displaying a message, ‘Jago Sarkar Hosh Me Aao’ (Govt, come out of the slumber), during the first day of the Monsoon Session.

MLAs of the opposition NDA demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

They raised slogans against the state government, with BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal alleging that the government was “selling” the future of Jharkhand’s youths.

“The government has set up a committee. But it should know that nobody trusts the CID and the government’s committee. The probe should be conducted by the CBI,” he said.

Referring to the Delhi protest against the NEET exam paper leak, which ultimately led to Dharmendra Pradhan quitting as Union education minister, the BJP’s Koderma MLA Neera Yadav said,

“The Congress puts up one mask when the stir is in Delhi and a different one for Jharkhand.”

The Congress is an ally of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. Congress leader K Raju said the party has extended support to the students protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar said on Thursday that the government was serious about the issue raised by the students.