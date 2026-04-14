J&K: Search op launched after possible terrorist movement in Kathua

Jammu: Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in several border areas of Rajbagh and Ramkote in Kathua district following information about suspicious movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.



The suspicious movement of two armed persons, also carrying heavy backpacks, was reported from Soffain village towards

Ambanall forest side in Rajbagh area this morning, the officials said.

They said police assisted by Army and CRPF started a search and cordon operation immediately after getting the information, which was continuing when last reports were received, but there was no trace of the suspected terrorists, the officials said.

In March last year, a gunfight in Soffain forest had left four policemen and two terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit dead.

The area is being used by terrorists to move towards hinterland after sneaking from across the international border.

Special Operations Group of local police along with CRPF also launched a search operation at Panjtirthi, Bhini Nallah, Barota, Aglidhar and adjoining areas in Ramkote sector of Kathua around 12.15 pm, the officials said.

Meanwhile, police and army are also continuing searches for the second day in SIDCO forest area of nearby Samba district, which was

launched early Sunday after two suspected persons were noticed moving under the cover of darkness, the officials said.