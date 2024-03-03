J&K L-G gives job letters to relatives of civilians killed in army custody

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over government job appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians, who were allegedly killed in army custody following an ambush by the terrorists in Poonch district in December last year.

An official spokesperson said that allotment orders of land measuring one kanal each were also handed over to the families for residential purpose.

On December 21 last year, four soldiers were killed and three others injured when the terrorists ambushed two army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz.

Three civilians -- Safeer Ahmed (43), Mohd Showkat Ali (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) -- were picked up by the army for questioning following the ambush and they were found dead the next day.

The lieutenant governor-led administration had on February 23 announced compensation and jobs to the next of kin of the slain civilians.

The lieutenant governor handed over the appointment orders under SRO-43 to the next of kin of the civilians killed in Poonch, the spokesman said.

He said the appointment orders were handed over to Safeer Ahmed’s wife Zareena Begum, Showkat Ali’s brother Mohd Razaq and Shabir Ahmad’s brother Mohd Kabir -- all residents of a village in Bufliaz area of Surankote.

The lieutenant governor assured the family members of all possible support from his administration in the future, the spokesman said, adding Poonch Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Mohd Yasin was also present on the occasion.