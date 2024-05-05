J&K: Army evacuates pregnant woman in critical condition

New Delhi:A pregnant woman in critical condition was evacuated from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC, and offered medical aid by the Indian Army personnel on Sunday, officials said. The area recently experienced a heavy snowfall, disrupting road connectivity, so evacuation was only possible on stretchers, they said.



The Gugaldhar Battalion yet again came forward to assist the people of the remote village in Kupwara, located along the Line of Control (LoC), by carrying out swift evacuation of the pregnant woman, officials said.