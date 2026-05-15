Infiltration to inspiring tales: Museum, checkpoint open at historic war site along LoC

Sadhana Pass (J-K): The treacherous terrain surrounded by snowcapped peaks was once known for infiltration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the pass is named after yesteryear actor Sadhana. That past, infamous and famous, has now dovetailed into the present with the inauguration of a checkpost and a war museum in the lofty heights. "This is a message from the entire nation that we always remember our brave soldiers and will always remember them… the mountains stand as witness to the unity of our soldiers," Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday while inaugurating the facilities. Located at an altitude of 10,269 feet, the state of the art Integrated Transit Facility and Shaurya Gatha (Heroism Tale) is atop the Sand Model Hill in the rugged Shamshabari Range. It falls between Karnah and Kupwara, a route through high, forested passes connecting to the Kashmir Valley. While the Integrated Transit Facility is a checkpost to stem the trade of drugs, the war museum built by the 28 Infantry Division and the 104 Brigade of the Army recalls tales of valour and courage. Both the facilities at the Sadhana Pass, formerly known as Nastachun Pass, were built in less than two years. The name of the pass changed when the “Mere Mehboob” actor visited in October 1965 to congratulate Indian troops on their victory against Pakistan. The peaks that were occupied then were later handed back to Pakistan after the Tashkent Agreement.

On Thursday, the atmosphere was festive. People from nearby areas gathered at the site to welcome Sinha. The event follows the Defence ministry's January 2025 decision to promote the area as one of India's premier Battlefield Tourism Destinations. Addressing the gathering of soldiers, veterans and locals, he described the complex as a living symbol of sacrifice. He said the "emotional distance" between the civilian population and the soldiers guarding the frontiers must be bridged. "Whether it is a young man from Tamil Nadu, UP or Kerala, when he stands on this soil, he will find a spirit of bravery that no book can teach," he said. Sinha encouraged people to choose the spot as their holiday destination and said visiting a "holy land" such as this would be a homage to martyrs and also strengthen the local economy. He also spoke on the issue of drug trafficking from across the border and lauded the Army for its dual role -- protecting the borders and spearheading the 'Nasha Mukti' (Drug-Free) campaign. "This is a place from where our enemy attempts to fuel the business of 'nasha' (drugs)," Sinha warned, thanking the Army for building the new facility that includes airport-like infrastructure as a strategic move to curb smuggling.

He told the Jammu and Kashmir Police to adopt a "zero-tolerance" approach to the matter and specifically called for rigorous monitoring of transport routes to prevent the entry of illegal substances. The checkpoint, where everyone will be frisked, will also have trained dogs. The Shaurya Gatha museum, on the other hand, is expected to boost regional tourism. It curates relics, records, and narratives to immortalise the battles fought in Tangdhar region since independence. The place has been the battle-stage for all the three India-Pakistan wars. Visitors can also visit the Harbaksh Viewpoint, a vantage point named after then Brigadier Harbaksh Singh, who commanded the capture of Tangdhar and Tithwal during the 1947-48 war. There is also a Pahari Cultural Centre that preserves the heritage and folklore of the people of Tangdhar. Sinha praised the engineers and Army officers who completed the project in a record time and said the true power of India lies not just in its weapons, but in the "character of its citizens". "Our martyrs never asked what the country would do for them; they shed their blood to fulfill their duty," he said. "This complex ensures their stories will live in the heart of every Indian, passing the values of our brave men and women to the generations to come." The event was attended by senior officers, including Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Balbir Singh, GOC XV Corps, and Brigadier Dharmendra Yadav.