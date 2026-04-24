‘India’s green transition to boost jobs’

NEW DELHI: India’s transition to a green economy will generate substantial employment for young professionals across renewable energy, electric mobility and circular economy sectors, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. Speaking at the valedictory session of an environmental sustainability conference at Jamia Millia Islamia on Earth Day, he outlined the government’s push for green entrepreneurship as a key driver of growth and climate action.

Singh highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission as central to decarbonising industries such as steel and cement. He also cited innovations in electric mobility, including low-cost retrofitting of conventional vehicles.

Beyond traditional renewable sectors, Singh identified emerging domains including battery production, grid management, biofuel conversion, and ocean energy as growth areas.