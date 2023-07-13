India’s defence system, forces backed by strong government: Anurag Thakur

SRINAGAR: India is one of the most powerful countries and its defence forces and system are backed by a strong government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.



On the last day of his two-day visit to Ladakh, the minister for information and broadcasting, interacted with personnel of the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as well as locals in the Chumur area near the India-China border.

The people of Ladakh need not worry about external influences as the government has taken appropriate measures to safeguard the borders, Thakur asserted, according to a statement.

During an interaction with ITBP personnel at Karzok village, 211 kilometres from Leh, he said, “The present government is working hard to make India a stronger and better nation, the stronger (defence) forces are backed by a stronger government, and under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is one of the most powerful countries in the world.”

Praising the courage of security forces, the Union minister said because of their perseverance, the country’s borders are secure. The government is working hard to strengthen all the three wings of the armed forces, he said.

He also said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to work for the betterment of the country.

Talking on defence equipment manufacturing, Thakur said earlier the country relied on imports, but under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, more than 400 items in the defence sector are manufactured indigenously.

The previous year saw manufacturing of defence equipment worth Rs 1 lakh crore and export of Rs 16,000 crore which are great achievements, he said and added that the use of the latest technologies in defence equipment manufacturing has drawn the attention of foreign firms to join hands with Indian companies.

Addressing a public gathering at Karzok village, Thakur said the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh is a priority, and the government is working hard to usher in a new era of prosperity in the region.

He assured locals that their demands of digital connectivity, road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, improving the Jal Jeevan Mission and sports infrastructure will be addressed on a priority basis.

On the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government, the minister said it has implemented many programmes and schemes across the country to improve people’s standard of living.

In Ladakh also, the scenario has changed with agriculture becoming more profitable, trade and industry increasing, employment opportunities increasing in various fields, and good education and health services being provided even in the remotest areas, he said.

Thakur thanked Prime Minister Modi for the successful implementation of various initiatives of the government in the borders area under the vibrant village programme.

The minister said the Modi government is keen for the faster development of Ladakh and ensures problems faced by locals are addressed in an efficient manner.