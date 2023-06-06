‘India’s cheetah project moving well beyond initial projections’

New Delhi: India’s cheetah project is progressing well beyond the initial projections made before the animals were translocated, said Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund which is helping the Indian government reintroduce the animals in the country.



It has, however, cautioned the Indian authorities of more challenges as the remaining cheetahs are released into unfenced areas of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund’s (CCF) update on the cheetah project comes amid concerns over the health and well-being of the translocated cheetahs, the carrying capacity of the Kuno National Park, and the availability of secondary sites for the spotted felines in the country.