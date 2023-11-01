India united because of Patel’s contribution: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- has been united due to the unforgettable contribution and determination of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



Addressing an event here to commemorate India’s first home minister Sardar Patel’s 148th birth anniversary, Shah asked all citizens to take a pledge to put the nation in the top position in the

world in all sectors by 2047 when it will celebrate the centenary of its Independence. “It was because of Sardar Patel that we have today’s India. It was due to his unforgettable contribution that the whole country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari-- is united. Without Sardar Patel’s contribution and farsightedness, we would not have been here today,”

he said.

The home minister said it is the result of Sardar Patel’s determination, devotion to duty towards the nation and intentions as solid as iron that today India stands with respect in front of the world after 75 years of Independence.