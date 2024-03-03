INDIA bloc leaders kick off election campaign with ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’

The Opposition alliance INDIA virtually kicked off its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a massive rally in the Bihar capital on Sunday. Leading the charge were top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, who took a break from his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh to attend the mammoth ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’.

In his brief speech, Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for favouring a handful of wealthy individuals while neglecting the majority, particularly Dalits and backward classes. He highlighted the need for change, emphasising that the government should work for the benefit of all citizens.

Gandhi, who had flown down from Madhya Pradesh, taking a break from his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, spoke before handing over the mic to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and returning for the mass outreach programme.

Following Gandhi’s address, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge took the stage, taking aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his recent political flip-flop. Kharge commended Tejashwi Yadav for his efforts in job creation during his tenure as deputy CM and urged the public to reject Kumar’s wavering allegiances.

Notably, Kumar, who heads the JD(U), had allied with RJD-Congress and Left combine in 2022, snapping ties with the BJP which he accused of trying to engineer a split in his own party.

He played a key role in the formation of the INDIA bloc, though after returning to the NDA, he has been claiming that he was never happy with the way things moved forward in the Opposition coalition and that even the acronym did not have his approval. The most caustic attacks on the Bihar CM, however, came from Lalu Prasad, his arch-rival, who signed off his speech in style, asking the crowds to “be prepared for the upcoming elections. I will be there to boost your morale as you vote to drive out Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power at the Centre”. Recalling Kumar’s first volte face in 2017, the RJD president said, “I had not hurled any abuses at Nitish Kumar back then, only called him ‘palturam’ (turncoat). The label has stuck to his persona by virtue of his own deeds. I can see funny videos about him on social media and wonder whether these do not drive him to shame.”

The wily leader had recently fished in the Bihar NDA’s troubled waters by claiming his “doors were always open” for the JD(U) boss, who has aligned with the BJP despite the party maintaining that it will pursue the ambition of forming its own government in Bihar.

At the rally, however, Prasad said Kumar would get a “dhakka (shove)” if he again came to him after growing uneasy with the BJP.

Also present at the rally was M V Shreyams Kumar, former Rajya Sabha member and RJD’s Kerala unit chief, who had flown down from the southern state.

Those who addressed the rally earlier included Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who shared a picture, on X, of himself seated with Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi captioned “great thrones are shaken when enthusiastic youngsters come together (jab joshile naujawan mil jaate hain, bade bade takht hil jaate hain)”.

In his short speech, Yadav, who has reached a seat-sharing agreement with Congress in his state, said, “UP and Bihar together have 120 seats. If we ensure the BJP’s rout in these two states, the party will not be able to form the government at the Centre.”

Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretaries of CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) respectively, denounced the Narendra Modi government’s policies, alleging these were only benefiting big businesses, even as they praised Tejashwi Yadav’s emphasis on job creation.

Tejashwi Yadav, whose just concluded state-wide ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ saw its culmination in the rally, broke into a Bollywood number to taunt Nitish Kumar who “sometimes goes here, sometimes there and slips (idhar chala kabhi udhar chala... phisal gaya)”.