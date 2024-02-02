INDIA alliance for LS elections, not for Assembly polls: Jairam Ramesh

Rampurhat: Maintaining that the INDIA alliance is for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not for Assembly polls in any state, the Congress on Friday asserted that the opposition bloc of 27 parties exists and will fight together.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) recently joined the BJP-led NDA leaving the opposition bloc, making it a 27-party coalition.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will be very beneficial in the context of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, though it is a political programme and not an election campaign.

‘INDIA alliance is for the general elections and not for assembly polls of West Bengal or Maharashtra or any other state,’ he said.

Ramesh said that though in Maharashtra, the Assembly polls will be fought together by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, in other state elections there will be no alliance of INDIA partners.

‘For Lok Sabha, the INDIA alliance of 27 parties is there and will fight together,’ he said, addressing a press conference at Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Ramesh asserted that the Congress is the only party in the country which has “never supported the BJP, either directly or indirectly.”

The Congress general secretary said that the INDIA alliance has been made to defeat the ideology of the BJP and RSS.

Claiming that the country’s constitution and democracy are under threat, he said that it is necessary to defeat the BJP in order to save them.

‘This is a very important yatra as new energy and strength have been infused in the Congress organisation.

‘We firmly believe that this Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be very beneficial in the context of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’ Ramesh said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said that this Yatra is being held from a political perspective and not with an eye on the elections.

‘We look at it as a battle of ideologies,’ he said, claiming that the Yatra, which started from ethnic strife-torn Manipur and is scheduled to end in Maharashtra on March 20 after traversing several states, was receiving huge response from people of all walks of life.