Income Tax raids leave ripple in Uttar Pradesh

With last week’s massive Income Tax raids on Paramjit Gandhi, a Ghaziabad-based businessman, it appears that, finally, the noose is tightening on him and his associates. Recent warnings to the ‘cozy club of entitled dynasts’ about their rejoicing of the Supreme Court verdict on Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Director ED, as delusional, and unwavering will and determination of the Government to strike at those who are corrupt and are on the wrong side of the law is turning out to be true. It also seems that the Income Tax raids on Gandhi will give wheels to the ongoing ED investigation against him and his associate Ashok Wadia, the owner of Casino Pride in Goa and Nepal, and his wife Geeta Wadia, their relatives and close confidants, which has been on the back burner long. On the day of the search, Ashok Wadia was reportedly spotted in Kathmandu.



It may be recalled that Paramjit Gandhi and his entourage had just returned from Siliguri on the night of February 10 after organising a ‘fat’ destination wedding of his nephew in Mayfair Tea Resorts, and in the wee hours of February 11, about 200 sleuths of the Income Tax Investigation wing of Meerut-Gaziabad swooped down on about 35 of his locations across several states. The mammoth search operation went on for 5 consecutive days and nights and got concluded only last Saturday.

The activities of the group have been under the surveillance of various intelligence and investigative agencies for quite some time. Paramjit Gandhi and Ashok Wadia were summoned by the Lucknow office of the Enforcement Directorate in December 2021, and it is learnt that Ashok Wadia tried to roughly brazen it out with the ED investigators. Thereafter, the investigations against them ran cold, even though the Supreme Court is monitoring the case, and it had given clear-cut findings of money laundering against Paramjit Gandhi and his associates in its judgment in the Anil Sharma/ Amrapali Builders case (Writ Petition (C)No. 940/2017, Bikram Chatterji & Others Vs. Union of India ) on July 23, 2019.

Paramjit Gandhi is the owner of Progressive Tools & Components Private Limited, a machinery part maker. Last Tuesday, the Income Tax Department team raided 35 locations of the company owner Paramjit Gandhi and people associated with him, including the office located in Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area and Sahibabad Industrial Area. The team also conducted search operations at the residences of the company owner’s PA, his chartered accountant, Rakesh Singhal, Samit Bajaj, a Gaziabad-based lawyer, and close to the son of a former Chief Minister, Vivek Mangal, a financier with links to a retired UP bureaucrat, a political leader’s brother, distributors associated with the company and other businessmen. It is alleged that the Income Tax Department team recovered cash, jewellery and assets worth about Rs 30 crores and important benami property documents linked to Ashok Wadia and other Builders/ Developers from these locations. The cloning and scanning of the laptop of Rakesh Singhal have allegedly yielded explosive materials, as have the diaries recovered from Samit Bajaj’s Loha Mandi office.

The Police is also going to register a case of forgery against Paramjit Gandhi for fraudulently affixing the signature of his late brother Gagandeep Gandhi in the resignation letter dated March 31, 2019, from the Directorship of a Company, whereas, in reality, he had passed away before that date, on February 4, 2019, as per the death certificate issued by Municipal Corporation.

Under primary investigation is Paramjit Gandhi’s recent take over of Educomp Infrastructure & School Management (EISML) through his entity, Jasrati Education Service Pvt Ltd. EISML was founded in 2006 by the controversial entrepreneur Shantanu Prakash, who himself is mired in several investigations and legal battles. EISML is based out of Delhi and provides educational infrastructure and school management services to schools across India. It initiated the insolvency proceedings against itself under Section 10 of IBC in April 2018 after it defaulted on a payment of Rs 788 crores to seven banks.

It is learnt that Paramjit Gandhi has acquired EISML for Rs 501 crores. For this acquisition, Rs 150 crores have come from his resources and the balance through debt raised mainly from Edelweiss and other modes like issuance of Compulsory Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference shares. It is this amount of Rs 150 crores, which has raised eyebrows, considering that Paramjit Gandhi has been showing losses for the last several years and he has a meagre income of only Rs 60 lakh per annum and his wife Jasmine Gandhi has an income of Rs 30 lakh per annum, and his Companies have profits of few crores only. This has created doubts in the minds of investigators that he is a front for someone else and is part of a money laundering ring. It is also believed that he has lent his name for the acquisition of huge tracts of land on behalf of Ashok Wadia, in Noor Nagar in the Ghaziabad district, through his entity Shubha Greens Pvt. Ltd.

All these allegations of money laundering gain credibility in light of the Supreme Court‘s judgement, where, it has categorically held that the property at A3A Maharani Bagh, New Delhi belongs to the Chairman of Amrapali Group, acquired out the funds of Amrapali Homebuyers, and is held in the name of Surbhaee Advertising Private Limited, whose Directors are Paramjit Gandhi and his wife Jasmine Gandhi. Besides, there are several other adverse findings of money laundering against Paramjit Gandhi in the judgement of the Supreme Court.

The activities of Ashok Wadia’s wife, and her relatives, their frequent visits and links in Nepal, Canada and Srinagar, and their conspicuous lifestyle have also come under the adverse notice of intelligence, investigative and security agencies. In fact, one of her relatives was summoned by the Income Tax authorities last year, but he skipped the investigation and ran off to Canada. Alerts at borders, ports and airports are likely to be issued against persons suspected to be part of the ring.

On account of the hard-earned life savings of many notable persons including many serving and retired bureaucrats being locked up with the Amrapali group, the top brass in MHA and other Agencies are also keeping a close tab on the actions of Investigation Wing of Meerut-Ghaziabad headed by Mohan Lal.