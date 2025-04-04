In NEET row, setback for TN after Centre nixes exemption bill

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday informed that the Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption for the state, that was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined. Nevertheless, the state would continue its struggle to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said and announced that an all-political party meeting has been convened on April 9, in this regard. Terming the rejection as "dark chapter in federalism," the Chief Minister who informed the House on the latest development, accused the Centre of disregarding the will of Tamil Nadu people and the Assembly bill, too. "Despite the Tamil Nadu government furnishing all necessary clarifications through various ministries, the Union government has now rejected the exemption from NEET," Stalin said.