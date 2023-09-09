IMD issues ‘orange’ rain alert for MP

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, as the state continued to receive intermittent showers for the third day.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over east MP, the weather office said.

The warning is valid till Saturday morning, an IMD official said. Meanwhile, large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent showers accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.