IAS officers' association organises millet breakfast

Chandigarh: Moving ahead on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the year 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar started the New Year with millet breakfast. The CM said that millets are essential for both health and the environment.



The Haryana IAS Officers' Association on Sunday organised a 'Millets Breakfast' at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh, to spread the message of promoting the use of millets. On this occasion, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and top officials enjoyed the delicacies made from millets.

Appreciating the initiative of the Haryana IAS Officers' Association, CM Khattar said that delicacies made from millet are not only beneficial for health, but today the farmers are also becoming financially strong by selling products made from it. This initiative of the Prime Minister will certainly prove effective in making the countrymen healthy, he added.