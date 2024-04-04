Humiliating women power has become a habit of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Bengaluru: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur is on a visit to Bengaluru Thursday.



During this, Anurag Thakur participated in the nomination of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bengaluru South and National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejaswi Surya, and also conducted a road show in his favor. Apart from this, Anurag Thakur also addressed the gathering of IT professionals at Hotel Capital, Raj Bhavan Road, Bengaluru.

While talking to reporters, Anurag Thakur, while reacting to the indecent statement made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on BJP MP Hema Malini, said that it has become a habit of Congress to insult half of the country’s population i.e. women. “On the issue of Sandeshkhali, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also said that all this keeps happening. Rahul Gandhi wants to fight with Shakti. Earlier, a Congress spokesperson made a very indecent comment against BJP candidate Kangana ji. And today again a leader of Congress has given such a light and cheap statement on Hema Malini which we and you cannot even say here. This is the anti-women character and face of Congress. On one side there is Modi ji who passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Act for women’s rights and on another side, there are Congress leaders who insult women every day. The mothers and sisters of the country will teach them a lesson.”

Anurag Thakur further attacking Congress said that today Congress has become an RSVP party i.e. Rahul, Sonia, Vadra, Priyanka party whereas MODI means Maker of Developed India. “During the rule of Congress, scams like 2G, Commonwealth, Coal, and Agusta Westland used to come to light. Today their Indi alliance is a gathering of corrupt people with corrupt faces of Indian politics like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.”