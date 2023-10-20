Hry approves 21 new projects worth over Rs 21 crore

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Government has decided to implement 21 new projects worth over Rs 21 crore under Rural Augmentation programme in districts namely Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Jind.



Khattar on Thursday accorded administrative approval. He said works to be implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department. Official spokesperson informed that Khattar has directed officers to commence the approved project at the earliest and also to complete it in

stipulated time frame.