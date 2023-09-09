HP: Kinnaur cut off from Shimla following landslide

Rampur/Shimla: Kinnaur district has been cut off from Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, following a major landslide at Negulsari on National Highway 5 on Thursday night, officials said.



However, no casualty was reported as vehicular traffic was stopped on the road late on Thursday evening. A stretch of about 150-300 metre of the NH has been badly damaged, K L Suman, executive engineer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said.

A large number of vehicles, including apple-laden trucks coming from Kinnaur, are stranded on the road. The apple growers are worried as their produce will rot if the road is not opened soon.

Machinery and manpower have been deployed, but stones falling from the hills are obstructing the road opening work, the officials said.