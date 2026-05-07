Housing scam: CBI submits charges against developers and bank staff

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in a major case involving alleged cheating of homebuyers and criminal misconduct by public servants.



The case names multiple builder firms, including AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd, AVJ Developers Pvt. Ltd, and Kesar Builders Pvt. Ltd, along with their directors; bank officials from Bank of India, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank; as well as several proxy homebuyers, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Allegations cover deception toward homeowners combined with improper conduct by government-affiliated personnel.

The agency staked claims of a scheme aimed at misleading lenders alongside prospective property buyers via dishonest assurances coupled with inaccurate disclosures.

Evidence showed developers worked together with select officials along with others outside government to obtain money under fraudulent pretences involving unlawful practices.

Among the findings was misuse of authority by certain banking personnel, who sidestepped standard protocols to approve loans

improperly. Instead of following regulations, they granted favourable terms to construction firms.

As a result, monetary damage reached both lending institutions and individuals purchasing homes.

These actions bypassed oversight mechanisms meant to prevent such outcomes.