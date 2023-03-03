House of 3rd person linked to Atiq Ahmed demolished

Prayagraj (UP): Authorities began bulldozing the house of a criminal allegedly linked to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed here on Friday amid heavy police deployment,



the third such demolition in three days.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials arrived at the house of Mashookuddin, who has dozens of cases registered against him, in Puramufti area on Friday afternoon with bulldozers and other heavy-duty earth movers and began pulling down the structure. PDA officials said the house was built illegally.

Police and administration officials were present in large numbers as the demolition progressed. Mashookuddin is said to be closely associated with Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat prison.

This is the third consecutive day of PDA action against “illegal” structures built by people linked to Atiq Ahmed, who has been booked by UP police in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and his two security personnel last week.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed in the assembly that his government would destroy the mafia in the state.