Hooda, Udaibhan and Deepender get grand welcome at Jind Jan Milan

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has deprived the youth of employment. It has also not provided MSP to the farmers, ration to the poor, pension to the elderly, reservation to the Dalits and backward classes, and protection to the citizens.



Every section is troubled by the anti-people policies of this government. Hooda had come to attend the Jan Milan programme held in Jind on Sunday. On this occasion, party state president Chaudhary Udaibhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were also present. The three leaders were welcomed with enthusiasm at the programme. On this occasion, all the dignitaries of the district, prominent citizens, leaders, representatives of more than 100 civil organisations and all communities, sarpanch, councillors, panchayat members, workers and thousands of people were present.

Seeing the enthusiasm and excitement of the people, Hooda expressed confidence that the Congress is going to form the government in Haryana with full majority. He said that Jind is the heart of Haryana and entire Haryana gets energy from Jind.

‘Today, thousands of people have strengthened Congress with their energy. Congress will dedicate this energy of the people to development and public service,’ he said. Chaudhary Udaibhan said while there are still a few months left for the elections, but the people of the state have already made up their minds to vote for Congress. ‘Keeping in view the public sentiment, all the opponents including the ruling BJP-JJP have accepted defeat. The failure of programs of other parties and the historic public participation in Congress events makes it completely evident and clear,’ he said.

Hooda said that a big scam is being done in the name of registration in ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.