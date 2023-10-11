Himachal Pradesh to host International Kullu Dussehra Festival from Oct 24

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at coming out from the worst-ever natural disaster, the Himachal Pradesh government is all set to organise the ninth edition of International Kullu Dussehra Festival-2023 from October 24. The objective behind organising the world famous Kullu Dussehra festival is to instil confidence among tourists about the state’s preparedness for the mega event after facing a devastating natural calamity.



The mega cultural show is jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

While speaking at the curtain raiser event, Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Chairman of the International Kullu Dussehra Organizing Committee Sunder Singh Thakur said, “Besides Dussehra celebrations, an international cultural festival is also

being organised in Kullu, where in participants from about 20 countries, including Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Panama, Iran, Maldives, Malaysia, Kenya, South Sudan, Zambia, Ghana

and Ethiopia etc, have

been invited.”

“Himachal is fully prepared to welcome tourists. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the state government has conducted relief and rehabilitation works on a war footing after the disaster.

The travel time by road from Chandigarh to Kallu has reduced by about two hours and one can reach Kullu in four hours as 13 out of 15 traffic tunnels on this route have been opened for vehicles,” he said.