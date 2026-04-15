Himachal Guv calls for collective efforts against drug abuse

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday called upon citizens to adopt five key resolutions aimed at fostering positive social change and restoring ethical values in public life. He stressed the importance of honesty, responsibility, respect for others, environmental awareness, and active community participation as guiding principles for a better society.



Addressing a function at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, the Governor said that in today’s rapidly changing world, there is an urgent need to reinforce moral consciousness, particularly among the youth. “A collective commitment to these values can strengthen the social fabric and pave the way for a more just, harmonious and progressive society,” he said.

During the event, he released a special issue of the monthly magazine Matrivandana, along with the institution’s calendar, and also launched its online membership application.

Expressing concern over the rising menace of drug abuse in the state, Gupta termed it a serious social challenge. He urged collective efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and protect the younger generation, calling for a united push to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free.

He also lauded the role of magazines and journals in shaping public opinion and promoting positive societal values.