Himachal govt signs MOUs worth Rs 2,110 cr for Pharma investments

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Friday that the state government participated in the country’s largest pharma-expo and 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 2110 crore were signed on this occasion.



He expressed his pleasure in the intent of investors to invest in the state.

“The government will extend full support to facilitate the investors in grounding the proposed projects in a time-bound manner, thereby ensuring that Himachal always remains the preferred investment destination,” said the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh showcased the pharma ecosystem of the state to invite potential pharma device players for investments in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park in the State.

Himachal Pradesh is the only State in the country that is developing both 1405.41 acres Bulk Drug Park at Una and 300 acres Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inaugurated the ‘Himachal Pavilion’ at Pharma Live Expo, Mumbai on Thursday.

The Industries Minister evinced keen interest to visit the stalls that displayed innovative and new technology and also appreciated the efforts of the Himachal-based units participating in the Expo.

He said that the state government will provide liberal incentives and highly subsidized utility rates for manufacturers in Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park.

Chauhan also briefed about the state’s pharma ecosystem, emphasizing the successful working of more than 630 pharma manufacturing units, exporting pharma formulations worth Rs 10,000 crore.