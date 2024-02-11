Himachal Dy CM’s wife dies of cardiac arrest

SHIMLA: Simmi Agnihotri, 56, wife of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri died of cardiac arrest on Friday evening.

Agnihotri was professor of Public Administration in the Himachal Pradesh University but a pillar of strength for Mukesh Agnihotri, a journalist-turned-Congress politician.

The last rites of Simmi Agnihotri were performed on Saturday at their native in Haroli Assembly constituency where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also reached and participated in the funeral procession, also shouldered the bier.

During this time, Mukesh Agnihotri’s daughter Aastha also carried her mother’s bier to the cremation ground. Aastha also lit the pyar in an inconsolable position due to loss of her mother and being an only child.

Many senior leaders of the Congress Party, Cabinet ministers , MLA and senior government officials beside hundreds of supporters of Agnihotri reached the cremation ground and their house after hearing the news.