Heavy rain, lightning kill 8 people in Jharkhand

RANCHI: At least eight people were killed including one in Ranchi due to heavy rain and lightning strikes in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.



Parts of Jharkhand have been receiving incessant rains since Saturday evening with several spells of heavy rains, which damaged several culverts, diversions and also claimed several lives.

A 28-year-old man fell in an overflowing drain in Hatma Saraitand in Ranchi’s Lalpur area on Sunday. The body of the person, identified as Dev Prasad alias Chotu, was recovered around 2.5 km away from the place of occurrence on Monday morning.

“The body of the person was recovered this morning and a postmortem has also been carried out. He had fallen in an overflowing drain triggered by heavy rain on Sunday,” Gonda police station in-charge Ravi Thakur said.

In Jhakhand’s Jamtara district, a woman and her three children, aged between one-and-a-half years and seven years, were killed in lightning strike on Sunday.