HCOCA passed to curb serious crimes: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a positive atmosphere is being observed among the villagers regarding the e-tendering system.



He said the introduction of the e-tendering system was necessary to assure Haryana’s growth by eliminating corruption from its roots.

Speaking at village Sandwa, the Chief Minister said that the way Maharashtra government had enacted the MCOCA law to curb criminals, similarly the Haryana government has also passed the law in the Vidhan Sabha session. With the enactment of this law, stringent action will be taken against the criminals who commit serious crimes.

He stated that similarly like Uttar Pradesh properties of criminals involved in the illegal drug business and other heinous crimes are being nabbed in Haryana. He further said that the work of consolidation of 100 villages, including Dadri and Bhiwani district is underway. It will be completed in the next 1 year.

Residents of village Sandwa apprised the Chief Minister that the matter of consolidation of their village will be sent to the Revenue Department in Chandigarh. The Chief Minister assured to get approval at the earliest.