Hazaribag violence: Case filed against 271 people

HAZARIBAG: A case was filed against 271 people in connection with the violence in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.



The incident happened in the Pelawal area on Sunday night when a bus full of Bajrang Dal activists was returning from a programme in Ranchi. They allegedly started shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and also raised some objectionable slogans when the bus stopped near a mosque, Hazaribag, Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said on Monday.

Following this, a mob allegedly hurled stones, targeting the bus. At least 10 Bajrang Dal activists were injured in the violence, he said.

An FIR has been filed in the Pelawal police station against 271 people, Chothe said. Seventy-one people were named in the FIR, while the rest were unnamed.

The situation is under control at present, he said, adding that intensive police patrolling was underway in the area to prevent any flare-up.

Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the incident, he said. Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said that the government would take stringent action against

those involved.