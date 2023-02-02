Haryana’s Budget session to begin from Feb 20: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state Budget session will begin on February 20. Like last year, this year too the sitting of the house will be in two parts.



While addressing a press conference, the CM said that the Union Budget-2023 2024 is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women, men, and farmers.

A special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers, higher education, innovation, and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.

Khattar claimed that the suggestions given by Haryana during the pre-Budget discussions have been accepted by the Union Finance Ministry.

“We have suggested setting up of Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). Accepting this, the Finance Minister has announced the establishment of UIDF. Besides this, I had also given another suggestion to continue the special assistant to the States in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan. The Finance Minister has continued this scheme and for this, a provision of Rs 1.03 lakh crores has made in the general Budget,” Khattar said.