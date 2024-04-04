Haryana’s 3-Day conference targets police efficiency & modernisation

A three-day state-level IG/SP conference will be organized in Faridabad from April 4 to 6. In this three-day conference, brainstorming will be done on various topics to increase the efficiency of Haryana Police and an action plan will be prepared for better policing.

The state-level conference will be inaugurated by Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on April 4 at Surajkund in Faridabad. Giving information about this, a government spokesperson said that all ADGPs, IGs, DIGs, SPs and other senior police officers of Haryana Police will participate in this conference. He said that to motivate the police officers for fitness, different types of physical health activities and yoga activities will be organized daily in the conference.

During this, there will also be a detailed discussion on making the policemen physically and mentally strong. The officers will present their views on the national security landscape and brainstorm on it. Besides, there will also be brainstorming on the impact of international terrorist organizations on national security and their assessment. In the conference, experts will present their views on violent crimes in Haryana, Lok Sabha elections and compliance of Model Code Of Conduct, role of police and inter-agency coordination. Along with this, there will be brainstorming in the conference on preparing strategies to deal with the emerging cyber challenges at the national and state level and to reduce the threats to critical information infrastructure.