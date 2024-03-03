‘Haryana govt should give compensation for damage caused by hailstorm’

: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded compensation for farmers who suffered damage to crops due to hail storms on Saturday. He said hailstorm damaged crops in many areas of Haryana including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Bhiwani, Ambala, Kurukshetra Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Karnal Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind and Charkhi Dadri.

Hooda demanded that the government should get the Girdawari done at the earliest, and compensate the farmers. He said unseasonal rain and hailstorm has caused huge damage to the standing crops of wheat and mustard and the extent of damage was aggravated due to strong winds. This has led to a situation where farmers fear that grains becoming weak, and production would decrease