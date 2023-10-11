MillenniumPost
Haryana govt approves Rs 150 cr project to expand Water Treatment Plant

BY Mpost Bureau10 Oct 2023 7:01 PM GMT

CHANDIGARH: As part of its efforts to improve water supply in the region, the Haryana government has approved a project to expand the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Badli, situated near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, aims to augment the WTP’s capacity from 32 Million Litres per Day (MLD) to 41 MLD, benefiting Farukh Nagar, Pataudi, Hali Mandi, Nuh Towns, and 28 villages across Gurugram and Nuh Districts. He has granted administrative approval to this crucial initiative.

