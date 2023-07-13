Haryana govt announces Rs 4L compensation for people affected by flood

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the families who lost their members in the flash flood occurred due to heavy rains across the state.



Meanwhile, Khattar conducted an aerial survey of about 4-5 districts to take stock of the areas affected by heavy rains in the state. He then held a meeting with the officers of the district administration in Ambala and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the district.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the officers of the district administration to first ensure timely drainage of water from waterlogged areas and make arrangements for food and other things for the people living in such areas. If the administration needs more pumps to drain the water, they should immediately make arrangements at their level or inform the headquarters, directed Khattar.

He further directed that along with drainage of water from residential areas, proper drainage of water from fields should also be ensured, as this is the sowing season, so farmers do not face any kind of problem, added the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said that directions have been given to all the Deputy Commissioners to assess the financial loss in their respective districts. The poor families whose houses have been damaged will be immediately repaired by the government. Other sections will also be given assistance from the Disaster Management Fund according to the loss, he added.

Khattar further directed that attention must be paid to cleanliness in the areas after draining the water so that no fear of getting ill to water-borne disease increases.

The District Administration should ensure that the citizens should not face any kind of problem. Officers should regularly visit the field instead of holding meetings. Continued uninterrupted supply of emergency services like electricity, directed the Chief Minister.

Khattar directed officials from the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure that drinking water is available in all places. Besides this, the delivery of water tankers in the areas where pipeline water supply is not yet possible should also be ensured. He also sought the cooperation of social organisations for this work. Proper cleaning of the sewage system should also be done, directed the Chief Minister.

Khattar directed that the government has given directions to improve the supply of fodder for animals. The districts which can arrange fodder for animals at their own level should do so, if they are not able to do the same, then arrangements for fodder will be made from other districts, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that so far 240 villages have been reportedly affected by the rains. Therefore, there is a possibility of an increase in waterborne diseases in these villages. For this, the health department has been directed to hold special camps for 2 to 3 days in such villages and urban areas which have been affected by the rains and medicines should be made available to people suffering from malaria and other diseases, said Khattar.

Khattar said that the situation has become worse as the state has received above-average rainfall and water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has also aggravated the situation.

“In some places, the records of the years have been broken. 7 districts namely Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal have been more affected by the rains. But there is relief from yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is going on a war footing,” said Khattar.

He said that the monsoon season is still going, so future strategies for tackling the same should be started from now itself. Along with the arrangements for relief and rescue works, a sewerage system should also be put in place. In such an emergency situation everyone has to work as a team. The Administrative Secretaries have also reached the districts assigned to them and they are also closely monitoring the rescue operations in the districts, said the Chief Minister. The Director General of Police has been asked to work jointly with the District Administration to help people in this time of need, he added.

In the meeting, Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij said that the District Administration is working with full promptness. The officers have been directed to ensure timely drainage of water from the low-lying areas. A system should also be prepared for the supply of water tankers so that tankers can be sent as per the requirement. Attention should be paid to ensure proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water and fodder for animals, said Anil Vij.

In the meeting, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shaleen apprised the Chief Minister that the district has been more affected due to excessive water flow in Ghaggar, Tangri and Markanda rivers in Ambala. Relief rescue work is going on with the cooperation of NDRF, SDRF and the Army. Drainage of water from the areas is being ensured. Now there is water logging only in 10-12 villages, which will be drained by today evening or tomorrow, said Sh. Manohar Lal.