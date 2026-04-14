Haryana CM says govt committed to promoting teachings of Sikh Gurus

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that both the central and state governments are continuously working to take the principles and teachings of the Sikh Gurus to every section of society.

Addressing a gathering as chief guest at the state-level Baisakhi Mahotsav 2026 organised by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the district administration at Kurukshetra, Saini said that India is progressing towards a new era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is moving rapidly towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

He emphasised that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus -- unity, dedication, service and hard work -- must be adopted in daily life to build an inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities, there is no discrimination and every individual can live with dignity.

Saini added that development must go hand in hand while staying connected to our roots, preserving culture and acquainting future generations with the nation’s glorious history.

Recalling the historical importance of the day, he said that on this day in 1699, at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, established the Khalsa Panth at a time when injustice and oppression were at their peak, giving a new direction to society based on courage, equality, self-respect and patriotism.

Extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Saini paid obeisance to the revered Gurus on the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth. He also inaugurated an exhibition based on Sikh history as well as the achievements and schemes of the state government. Saini also flagged off wrestling competitions for men and women and inaugurated the international kite competition.