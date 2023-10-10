Haryana CM approves contracts worth Rs 1,645 cr, saves Rs 29 cr in negotiations

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) held here on Monday, approving contracts and purchases of goods more than Rs 1,645 crores.



After negotiations with various bidders in the meeting, the state government saved around Rs 29 crores.

Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister, Ranjit Singh, Cooperation Minister, Banwari Lal, Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Babli and Minister of State for Labour, Anoop Dhanak were present in the meeting. In the High Powered Purchase Committee meeting, approval was given for the construction of 48 Type-II and 24 Type-III (triple-story) houses by Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Old Police Lines, Hisar.

Additionally, contracts were approved for installing street lights in villages, purchasing 63 kVA transformers, buying PP bags for sugarfed, and providing fibre internet services in villages under the BharatNet project. Approval was also granted for the purchase of 36 sewer cleaning machines with a capacity of 2,000 litres, which will ensure sewage cleaning in narrow lanes. Furthermore, contracts approved in the meeting primarily include the work of 4-laning of Hisar-Balsamand road, strengthening of the Uchana to Litani road, construction of residential buildings in Sainik School, Gothra Tappa Khori in Rewari district.