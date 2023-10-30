Haryana CM announces development plans for Sirsa Auto Market

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the amount of Rs 70 lakh taken from Auto Market Sirsa in 1997-98 will be returned along with bank interest.



Apart from this, the Chief Minister announced to allot land earmarked for shops, petrol pumps, service stations, restaurants in the auto market. Khattar was listening to the grievances of the shopkeepers after conducting a surprise inspection of the auto market of Sirsa on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that 210 new shops will be constructed in the auto market at a cost of Rs 7 crore and these shops will be allotted through auction. These shops will be distributed only to those people who are working in the area related to this sector. In this way the right people will get the benefits of the shops and the auto market will also be completely developed, CM added.

Khattar said that an auction will soon be held for setting up a petrol pump on the land earmarked for the petrol pump in the auto market. Its minimum base price will be kept at Rs 9 crore. He said that 36 shops have been built by the Municipal Council on about one acre of land in the Auto Market, which will be auctioned to the shopkeepers as per the collectorate rate.

He said that space has also been earmarked for two service stations and a restaurant in the auto market. This land will also be sold through auction. In this way the auto market will be equipped with all facilities.