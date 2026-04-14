‘Govt’s proposed delimitation extremely dangerous’

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday asserted the real issue with the government’s move to bring Bills in a special sitting of Parliament this week is delimitation, not women’s reservation, and claimed the reported delimitation proposal is “extremely dangerous” as well as an “assault” on the Constitution itself.



Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.

In an article published in The Hindu, she also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s real intention now is to further “delay and derail” the caste census.

Prime Minister Modi is making appeals to Opposition parties to support Bills that the government wants to “bulldoze” through Parliament in a “special session” when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak, she said.

“There can be only one reason for the extraordinary hurry, which is to derive political advantage and place the Opposition on the defensive,” she alleged.

The Prime Minister is, as usual, being economical with the truth, Gandhi claimed.

Tagging Gandhi’s article, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said she has written about how the real concern in the important process of women’s reservation are the risks and inequities posed by a “rushed delimitation”.

Noting that Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 unanimously in September 2023 during a special session, Sonia Gandhi said the law introduced Article 334-A in the Constitution which mandated one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, scheduled to come into effect after the completion of the next Census and the Census-based delimitation process.

“The Opposition had not asked for this condition. In fact, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had forcefully demanded that the reservation provision be implemented from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections itself. For reasons best known to itself, the government did not agree,” she pointed out in her article.

“Now, we are given to understand that Article 334-A will be amended to make women’s reservation applicable from 2029 itself. Why did it take the Prime Minister 30 months to make his U-turn? And why can he not wait a few weeks to convene the special session?” she said.

Opposition leaders have written to the government not once but thrice requesting that an all-party meeting be convened after the last phase of elections is over in West Bengal on April 29, to discuss what the new proposals of the government are, but that perfectly reasonable request has been turned down, Sonia Gandhi said.

“Instead, the prime minister has resorted to writing op-eds, making appeals to political parties, and organising ‘sammelans’. It is an underhand tactic that reflects the prime minister’s one-upmanship and his ‘my way or the highway’ approach to decision-making,” she said.