Govt to host 9th ‘India International Water Week’ from September 22-26

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the 9th edition of India International Water Week (IIWW-2026) from September 22 to 26 at Bharat Mandapam, centred on the theme “Climate Resilient Water Management”.



The event was formally launched in the national capital by Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, who also released the official brochure and unveiled the event website.

Leadership from the federal water ministry presided over early proceedings. In the city’s core, formal initiation occurred alongside digital access activation. Printed material made its debut during the introductory function. C R Patil, minister overseeing the portfolio, guided launch activities into motion.

Among those attending the event was V L Knatha Rao, serving as secretary of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

In attendance also stood Ashok K K Meena, holding the post in drinking water and sanitation. Several additional senior officers from the ministry formed part of the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, the minister expressed confidence that IIWW-2026 will bring together global experts, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and best practices in water management.

From there emerged mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging broad public involvement through the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari effort.