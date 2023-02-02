Good governance, a hallmark of good government: Himachal CM

Shimla: “Good governance is a hallmark for a good government which opts working with good intentions to serve the people”, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing the first session of the MLA priority meeting, on the second day with MLAs of Kangra district here on Thursday.



The meeting with the MLAs has been convened to work out priorities for the next year’s plan and also Budget formulation.

The CM said the priorities of all the MLAs decide the path of the development and so as the direction of the Budget.

The MLAs should also come up with a solution rather than more demands and suggestions. All the legislators should propose their plans accordingly and assist in

providing good governance for the welfare of the people at large.

The government is working with a motive to effectively redress public grievances and provide efficient, accountable and transparent administration, the CM said.

During interaction with the legislators of Kangra district, the CM sought more suggestions from MLAs for making Himachal, a greener and cleaner state as the government has fixed this target to be accomplished by 2025.

The State Transport department will soon be equipped with electric vehicles replacing the existing ones in a phased manner. He said that all government vehicles would be replaced by electric vehicles within the next one year and limited permissions would be given at the chief secretary level for the purchase of diesel vehicles, only as per the requirement.

So far 110 sites have been identified for setting up electric vehicle charging stations and in addition 700 government buildings.