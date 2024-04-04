Ggm: 2-yr-old dies after falling into manhole

Gurugram: A two-year-old child died after falling into a manhole in the Sector 37 area here, with his father alleging that the authorities had left it open, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Sihi village on Wednesday evening when Pradeep Kumar was playing near the tea stall of his father Bhagat Kumar, SHO Satyawan said.

"My son was playing near my tea stall and fell into the manhole. When we started searching for him, he was found lying in the sewer," Kumar said in his complaint.