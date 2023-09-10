G20 declaration not a victory for Russia, says French President

New Delhi: On the closing ceremony of G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron informed that majority of G20 countries condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine.



wMacron also highlighted that the G20 New Delhi declaration has isolated Russia and it was not a diplomatic victory for the country.

‘We are here to talk about economic issues and the essential climate crisis. G20 should not get stuck on these issues,’ Macron added mentioning that Group of 20 countries is not necessarily a forum for political discussions where diplomatic progress can be expected on the Ukraine- Russia war.

He further mentioned that 16 countries condemned Russia, three countries abstained and obviously one Russia defended its position.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the last year has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and caused economic turmoil across the world. Though, the G20 adopted a consensus declaration at the Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, however it seemed to avoid condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine. The consensus came as a surprise as G20 is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations earlier pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders’ Declaration, while others demanded a focus on broader economic issues. ‘We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,’ the declaration mentioned.

‘We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,’ the statement further added.

The French President further informed the media persons during the last session of the two- day long Summit that the G20 is committed to last peace in Ukraine. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, ‘I thank PM Modi and Indian people for the wonderful time I spent here. I also thank him for the words of peace.’ Macron said that India has been faithful to its principles and did its utmost for the G20 presidency to serve unity and peace and send across the message of unity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the two-day G20 summit in here in the Indian national capital, sending Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov to take part in the gathering instead.