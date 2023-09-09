‘G20 contributed to making India world-ready and world India-ready: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The G20 has contributed to making “India world-ready and the world India-ready”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he underlined that India’s presidency of the grouping prioritised addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.



Addressing a press briefing on the G20 Summit outcomes, he also said that while noting that G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, the leaders recognised that they can have significant consequences for the global economy.

“In particular they dwelt on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the impact it has had especially on developing and least developing nations still recovering from the pandemic and economic disruption,” Jaishankar said. Food, fuel and fertilisers were issues of special concern, he added. Another subject that was addressed by the G20 leaders was countering terrorism and money laundering, Jaishankar said.

The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recognised that it constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” he said.

Jaishankar said the African Union became a member of the grouping under India’s presidency which was in keeping with the priority that the country attaches to addressing urgent concerns of the

Global South.

“You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South,” he said.