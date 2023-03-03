G-20: First ACWG meet concludes in Gurugram

Chandigarh: The first meeting of the G-20 Anti-corruption Working Group (ACWG), that was inaugurated on March 1 by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, concluded on Friday in Gurugram. Additional Secretary, DoPT and chair of G-20 ACWG Rahul Singh along with Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, Head of Task Force, co-chair of G-20 ACWG, Italy, addressed the media at the end of the ACWG meeting.



Rahul Singh stated that with over 90 delegates participated from 20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 9 international organisations He informed that over the past three days, there have been intensive and productive deliberations on several key focal areas pertaining to asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing, institutional frameworks for combating corruption, mutual legal assistance, among others. This included presentations and interventions of country delegates and experts from UNODC, OECD, Egmont Group, INTERPOL and IMF.