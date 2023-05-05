Fulfil your duty towards Manipur: Congress to PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of being busy in election campaign in Karnataka and sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s sacking for his “complete failure” in maintaining peace in the northeastern state. The Congress also demanded President’s rule in Manipur, which has been hit by violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community.



“Modi ji, you are an elected prime minister of the country and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want that you should save Manipur from burning and restore peace in the state first. “Seeking votes in Karnataka is against your ‘kartavya’ (duty) and we want to remind you that your duty is to save Manipur instead,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

She charged that the home minister has totally failed, and referred to an earlier clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram and the border rift between Maharashtra and Karnataka. “What moral right do you have to remain in your post. Actually, President’s rule should be imposed immediately by invoking Article 356 (of the Constitution) and attempts should be made to bring back peace in the state,” the Congress leader said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a government order on social media and pointed that the state government has written that it is “pleased to authorise shoot at sight orders”.

“Just like the British government, only the Modi government could use such draconian language as there is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur,” he said in a video message. “This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President’s rule, should be imposed,” he added.